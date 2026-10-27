The Modern Prometheans present "Antigone" by Paul Cosca, from the play by Sophocles.

November 6th-21st.

310 N Main St, Suite C, Phoenix.

Tickets are $20.

$30 VIP Tickets include a drink and artisanal chocolates.

Get your tickets at www.modernprometheans.org/tickets

Antigone, daughter of the doomed house of Oedipus, finds herself on the wrong side of the law fighting for what she believes is right. Honoring her family will mean challenging the will of her king. Maintaining her morals will mean risking her life.

The classic tragedy becomes a gripping family drama in this new adaptation.

Get your tickets at www.modernprometheans.org/tickets

Starring Riley Breazeale, Emily Bunten, Ellie Cosca, Rhyon Ingalls, Entia Lawal, Josh Patrick-Riley, Emmie Perry, and Kal Petersen.

Directed by Madeleine Fichera.

ADVISORIES: This is not an age-restricted show. Though it does deal with heavy themes, it is suitable for most audiences.

For specific content warnings, including spoilers, please visit our content warnings page at https://www.modernprometheans.org/content-warnings