ANPF 2026 Fall Festival

The annual ANPF Fall Festival is an opportunity for playwrights to workshop their scripts with professional actors and directors, often for the first time. It is also a chance to connect with audience members during talk-backs following each reading, where patrons can share their thoughts directly with the artists to help continue the growth of their work.

These talk-backs are led by ANPF’s Host Playwrights.

This year's winning plays are The Caelumids by DJ Hills, Netta and Ru by Lisa Langford, persian girl play by Ida Esmaeli, and Threshold by Stephanie Fybel.

Come be a part of the creative process as these new plays come to life through the magic of a dramatic reading. Be sure to stay for the talkbacks and share your insights with the artists.