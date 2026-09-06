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ANPF 2026 Fall Festival

ANPF 2026 Fall Festival

The annual ANPF Fall Festival is an opportunity for playwrights to workshop their scripts with professional actors and directors, often for the first time. It is also a chance to connect with audience members during talk-backs following each reading, where patrons can share their thoughts directly with the artists to help continue the growth of their work.
These talk-backs are led by ANPF’s Host Playwrights.

This year's winning plays are The Caelumids by DJ Hills, Netta and Ru by Lisa Langford, persian girl play by Ida Esmaeli, and Threshold by Stephanie Fybel.

Come be a part of the creative process as these new plays come to life through the magic of a dramatic reading. Be sure to stay for the talkbacks and share your insights with the artists.

SOU Mainstage Theater
15-25
01:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ashland New Plays Festival
541-488-7995
info@ashlandnewplays.org
https://ashlandnewplays.org/

Artist Group Info

aly@ashlandnewplays.org
SOU Mainstage Theater
450 S. Mountain Avenue
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5415526348
boxoffice@sou.edu
http://www.oca.sou.edu