Andy Grammer: One Man Show
Andy Grammer: One Man Show
An intimate, high-energy evening with multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer. Stripped to its core, this one-man show blends acoustic performance, spoken word, storytelling, and real-time audience connection into something deeply personal and undeniably uplifting. With only a piano, a guitar, and a room full of voices, Andy turns the stage into a shared experience: moving effortlessly between chart topping hits, new songs, and the stories behind them. Raw, funny, and fully present, it’s an invitation into the heart of the music.
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
$70, $76, $82
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Craterian Performances Company
5417798195
eric@craterian.org
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
23 S Central AveMedford, Oregon 97501
541-779-3000