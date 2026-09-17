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An Afternoon of Goat Education

An Afternoon of Goat Education

Join the Rogue Valley Dairy Goat Association and OSU Extension Small Farms Program for an afternoon dedicated to goats!

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Charles Estill, DVM, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine – Zootic Diseases (diseases that are contagious from livestock to people)

Christina Lindner, Rogue Dairy Goat Association – Dairy Goats 101

Gail Swanson, Rogue Dairy Goat Association – Now Your Goat is Bred What’s Next?

Whether you’re a seasoned goat owner or just curious, this workshop offers practical knowledge and networking with local experts.

Refreshments will be served.

OSU Extension SOREC
$10
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OSU Extension Small Farms
5417767371
maud.powell@oregonstate.edu
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/smallfarms/southern
OSU Extension SOREC
569 Hanley Rd.
Central Point, Oregon 97502
541-776-7371
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec