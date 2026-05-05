American Band College Directors' Band Concert
American Band College Directors' Band Concert
This American Band College concert is on June 26th starting at 6:30pm at the Ashland High School Theater. This is a free concert featuring saxophone soloist Otis Murphy, with special guest composers/conductors Robert Sheldon, Rebecca Phillips, and Cynthia Johnston Turner.
The Band is comprised of band directors from all across the USA, Canada, and Australia.
Come join us for this fantastic evening of music.
Ashland High School Theater
$15.00 - $19.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
American Band College Directors' Band
6093042536
debknisely@bandworld.org
Artist Group Info
ABC Directors' Band
support@bandworld.org
Ashland High School Theater
201 S. MountainAshland , Oregon 97520