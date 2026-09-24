Alicia Viani Trio with Mark Karwan and Pete Kartsounes THE EVENING SHOW

The Alicia Viani Trio is thrilled to return to the "Chouse," a former church and now private home and house concert venue in downtown Ashland OR. This is an intimate listening room event and is alcohol-free. Doors are at 6:30, music at 7pm.

The Alicia Viani Trio (Mark Karwan on vocals and acoustic bass and Pete Kartsounes on vocals and lead guitar) creates unforgettable musical journeys crafted with provocative lyrics and innovative instrumentation. Impassioned by storytelling and connection, Alicia's deep and insightful songs and melodicism is both a salve for our cultural woes as well as an inspiration to bring our greater selves forth. The collective talent of the ensemble pulls listeners into an intimate world of important stories of the human condition that come to life with their integration of jazz, funk, classical, country, and americana into their indie folk.