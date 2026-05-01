Alice Di Micele presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Catch Alice Di Micele live with the Ashland Folk Collective for an unforgettable folk night!

Alice Di Micele with guest Emily Turner presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

For decades, southern Oregon audiences have cherished Alice DiMicele as one of the region’s most beloved and enduring musicians. Known for her soulful voice and deeply heartfelt songwriting, she has been a steady presence in the Pacific Northwest music scene since the late 1980s. She has released numerous albums on her own independent label, maintaining full creative and business independence throughout her career. Her music blends folk, jazz, blues, and roots influences while often addressing environmental and social justice themes. Through decades of touring and community centered performances, she has built a devoted following across the region and beyond.

Emily Turner will be opening up the evening.

Drinks & Food Available for purchase!

Kids 12& under are free.

No Refunds. For more details please go to our website www.ashlandfolkcollective.com

Rain or shine, the show goes on! In the event of inclement weather, we’ll move the event indoors. Your ticket will still be valid at the new location. We do not offer refunds for venue changes due to weather.