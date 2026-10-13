Alice Di Micele & Force of Nature at The Copper Plank
Alice Di Micele & Force of Nature at The Copper Plank
Join Alice Di Micele and her band FORCE OF NATURE for a rockin' show at the Copper Plank on Saturday November 14th. Come early to grab a table and get dinner at 6pm. Showtime 7:30. Bring your dancing shoes!
FORCE OF NATURE features:
Alice Di Micele on vocals, acoustic & electric guitar
Andy Casad on electric & acoustic guitar
Nick Garrett-Powell on keyboards, backing vocals, & mandolin
Nick Kirby on drums & backing vocals
Noah Churchill on bass & backing vocals
The Copper Plank
$20-50
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Copper Plank
(458) 302-1118
booking@thecopperplank.com
Artist Group Info
Alice Di Micele
booking@alicedimicele.com
The Copper Plank
202 N. Central Ave.Medford , Oregon 97501
+1 (458) 302-1118
biskypop@gmail.com