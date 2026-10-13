Alice Di Micele & Force of Nature at The Copper Plank

Join Alice Di Micele and her band FORCE OF NATURE for a rockin' show at the Copper Plank on Saturday November 14th. Come early to grab a table and get dinner at 6pm. Showtime 7:30. Bring your dancing shoes!

FORCE OF NATURE features:

Alice Di Micele on vocals, acoustic & electric guitar

Andy Casad on electric & acoustic guitar

Nick Garrett-Powell on keyboards, backing vocals, & mandolin

Nick Kirby on drums & backing vocals

Noah Churchill on bass & backing vocals