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Alice Di Micele & Force of Nature at The Copper Plank

Alice Di Micele & Force of Nature at The Copper Plank

Join Alice Di Micele and her band FORCE OF NATURE for a rockin' show at the Copper Plank on Saturday November 14th. Come early to grab a table and get dinner at 6pm. Showtime 7:30. Bring your dancing shoes!

FORCE OF NATURE features:

Alice Di Micele on vocals, acoustic & electric guitar

Andy Casad on electric & acoustic guitar

Nick Garrett-Powell on keyboards, backing vocals, & mandolin

Nick Kirby on drums & backing vocals

Noah Churchill on bass & backing vocals

The Copper Plank
$20-50
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Copper Plank
(458) 302-1118
booking@thecopperplank.com
http://www.thecopperplank.com

Artist Group Info

Alice Di Micele
booking@alicedimicele.com
https://www.alicedimicele.com
The Copper Plank
202 N. Central Ave.
Medford , Oregon 97501
+1 (458) 302-1118
biskypop@gmail.com
https://www.thecopperplank.com/