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Afternoon Café at the Library: Tree-O and other guest artists

Afternoon Café at the Library: Tree-O and other guest artists

The Tree-O singers are Peggy Maddron, Kathleen Zappelli and Josie Reid with Luanne May on Keyboard. These local educators and musicians have performed at many locations over the years, and they bring their experience and energy to provide an entertaining afternoon. We plan additional guest artists to join this event. More details forthcoming.

North Bend Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

nicole.betea@gmail.com
North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman Avenue
North Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org
northbendoregon.us/library