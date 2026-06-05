Afternoon Café at the Library: Tree-O and other guest artists
Afternoon Café at the Library: Tree-O and other guest artists
The Tree-O singers are Peggy Maddron, Kathleen Zappelli and Josie Reid with Luanne May on Keyboard. These local educators and musicians have performed at many locations over the years, and they bring their experience and energy to provide an entertaining afternoon. We plan additional guest artists to join this event. More details forthcoming.
North Bend Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
Artist Group Info
nicole.betea@gmail.com
North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman AvenueNorth Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org