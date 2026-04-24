About the Hanneke Cassel Band

Join the Hanneke Cassel Band for a free performance at Curry Public Library on Wednesday, May 6 at 7pm.

Effervescent and engaging, Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations. The Hanneke Cassel Band features Tristan Clarridge on cello/vocals and Keith Murphy on guitar/vocals. Together, the Hanneke Cassel Band creates a cutting-edge acoustic sound that retains the integrity and spirit of the Scottish tradition.

More information at https://www.currypubliclibrary.org/event/the-hanneke-cassel-band/.