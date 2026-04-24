About the Hanneke Cassel Band
About the Hanneke Cassel Band
Join the Hanneke Cassel Band for a free performance at Curry Public Library on Wednesday, May 6 at 7pm.
Effervescent and engaging, Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations. The Hanneke Cassel Band features Tristan Clarridge on cello/vocals and Keith Murphy on guitar/vocals. Together, the Hanneke Cassel Band creates a cutting-edge acoustic sound that retains the integrity and spirit of the Scottish tradition.
More information at https://www.currypubliclibrary.org/event/the-hanneke-cassel-band/.
Curry Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Curry Public Library
541-247-7246
Artist Group Info
The Hanneke Cassel Band
Curry Public Library
94341 3rd St.Gold Beach, Oregon 97444
541-247-7246