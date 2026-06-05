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A Taste of Jazz: Aaron Johnson Ensemble

A Taste of Jazz: Aaron Johnson Ensemble

This event provides an opportunity to enjoy the Aaron Johnson Ensemble at Wildflour Public House in North Bend. Musicians joining Aaron include: Wilbur Jensen, Dave Captein and Allen Giardinelli, and Greg Chen This special performance is part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bay Area Concert Band. Enjoy live jazz as part of your dining experience. Reservations are kindly requested, with tables reserved for 90 minutes. https://www.wildflourpub.com/reservations

Wildflour Public House
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

nicole.betea@gmail.com
Wildflour Public House
1987 Sherman Avenue
North Bend, Oregon 97459
https://www.wildflourpub.com/reservations