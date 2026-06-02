A Taste of Jazz: Aaron Johnson Ensemble
A Taste of Jazz: Aaron Johnson Ensemble
“A Taste of Jazz” provides an opportunity to enjoy a relaxed evening with the Aaron Johnson Ensemble at Angelo’s Italy in Bandon. Musicians joining Aaron include Wilbur Jensen, Dave Captein and Allen Giardinelli, and Greg Chen. This special night is presented in collaboration with the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bay Area Concert Band. Settle in for great food, great company, and an inviting atmosphere filled with great jazz. Reservations for this evening of music are suggested (541) 347-7642
Details TBA Collaboration with Bay Area Concert Band’s 50th Anniversary. https://www.allaboutjazz.com/musicians/aaron-johnson
Angelo's Italy
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
Artist Group Info
nicole.betea@gmail.com
Angelo's Italy
130 Chicago Ave SEBandon, Oregon 97411
(541) 347-7642