© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Taste of Jazz: Aaron Johnson Ensemble

A Taste of Jazz: Aaron Johnson Ensemble

“A Taste of Jazz” provides an opportunity to enjoy a relaxed evening with the Aaron Johnson Ensemble at Angelo’s Italy in Bandon. Musicians joining Aaron include Wilbur Jensen, Dave Captein and Allen Giardinelli, and Greg Chen. This special night is presented in collaboration with the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bay Area Concert Band. Settle in for great food, great company, and an inviting atmosphere filled with great jazz. Reservations for this evening of music are suggested (541) 347-7642

Details TBA Collaboration with Bay Area Concert Band’s 50th Anniversary. https://www.allaboutjazz.com/musicians/aaron-johnson

Angelo's Italy
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

nicole.betea@gmail.com
Angelo's Italy
130 Chicago Ave SE
Bandon, Oregon 97411
(541) 347-7642