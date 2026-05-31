A Sculpted Demise – the fourth installment in the Ghostly Ashland Shakespeare Mysteries series.

Monday June 15th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

In Ashland, even statues can hide the perfect murder.

In the artistic heart of Ashland, Oregon, where Shakespeare banners flutter above crowded galleries and musicians play beneath strings of lantern light, beauty can be dangerously deceptive.

When celebrated sculptor Hadrian Kessler unveils his dazzling new gallery of Greco-Roman statuary during Ashland’s First Friday Art Walk, retired Israeli antiquities investigator William Mills immediately senses something wrong beneath the polished marble surfaces. The sculptures are flawless. Too flawless. And when a mysterious death shocks the local arts community, William and his partner Carol Lindsey find themselves drawn into a labyrinth of forged antiquities, hidden vaults, stolen masterpieces, and secrets buried beneath Ashland’s charming façade.

Filled with cozy charm, Shakespearean atmosphere, ghostly intrigue, delicious food, hidden history, and a slow-burning romance, A Sculpted Demise is the fourth installment in the beloved Ghostly Ashland Shakespeare Mysteries series.

In Ashland, even the statues have secrets.