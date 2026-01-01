For over 25 years, native Irishman Tomáseen Foley has brought his unique brand of storytelling magic to packed houses throughout the U.S. to captivate Christmas theatergoers. With warmth and humor, he and a dazzling tribe of world-class performers carry audiences back in time to a wintry night in an Irish “rambling house,” where traditional song, dance, music, and stories bring a community together for one wondrous evening. You don’t have to be Irish to appreciate this moving and intimate show that reminds us all of the power and joy of the ancient art of storytelling. Get your tickets early to this holiday treasure. TWO SHOWS: 3 & 7 PM