Hello Dear,

Good day!!

we are cordially invites you to the 4th Global Summit on Nursing Education and Healthcare 2026 will be held on August 24–25, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, under the theme “Innovations in Nursing Education: Transforming Healthcare Worldwide.”

Hosted by Intelli Meetings, this premier event invites nurses, healthcare professionals, researchers, and academics from around the world to connect and collaborate.

With over 300 international delegates, the summit will feature keynote speeches, oral and poster presentations, and engaging panel discussions.

For more: https://nursingeducationcongress.com/

Best regards

Mani Goud

+14709166880

nursingeducation@globalmeeting.org