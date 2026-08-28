4th Annual Ashland Mystery Fest!

October 8-11th 2026

Join us for the 4th Annual Mystery Fest! All Around Ashland!

Friday October 9th and Saturday October 10th 10 am – 12 pm

Here at Bloomsbury Books

Story Clinic: Drop in with Rogue Writers Collective

The doctors are in! Story Clinic is a new offering by Rogue Writers Collective that gives writers an opportunity to have their work reviewed by experienced editors in-person and on-demand. Freelance editor Scout Cox and author Shelly King will be reviewing works up to 1500 words on a first-come, first-served basis. Get advice on what is working and what can be improved in your story. Bring an excerpt or short story, sign up, enjoy a coffee, and learn from two industry pros! Story Clinic is free to attend, but donations to their organization are greatly appreciated.

Included in Event Registration Package – First come, first serve*

*Limited Capacity – Badge Holders Prioritized