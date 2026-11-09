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Southern Oregon University
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Ashland, OR 97520
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44th Annual JPR Wine Tasting

44th Annual JPR Wine Tasting

For 44 years, this beloved annual event has hosted dozens of local wineries and restaurants, all united in their appreciation for Jefferson Public Radio and the beautiful region we all call home.

This year it takes place at the retro-modern Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites. This semi-glamorous setting invites the casual as much as it does the chic. Come solo, en duo, or bring an entourage for a guaranteed great night out!

This is a 21+ only event.

Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites
$75-$85
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Feb 2027

Event Supported By

Jefferson Public Radio
541-552-6301
jprinfo@sou.edu
ijpr.org
Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites
2525 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
855-482-8310
https://ashlandhillshotel.com/