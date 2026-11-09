44th Annual JPR Wine Tasting

For 44 years, this beloved annual event has hosted dozens of local wineries and restaurants, all united in their appreciation for Jefferson Public Radio and the beautiful region we all call home.

This year it takes place at the retro-modern Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites. This semi-glamorous setting invites the casual as much as it does the chic. Come solo, en duo, or bring an entourage for a guaranteed great night out!

This is a 21+ only event.