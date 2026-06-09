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40th Anniversary Free Family Day at the Schneider Museum of Art

40th Anniversary Free Family Day at the Schneider Museum of Art

Free, and open to all ages!

Celebrate four decades of inspiration at the Schneider Museum of Art’s landmark 40th Anniversary Free Family Day! We’re honoring forty years of creativity with an immersive afternoon of art-making and community. Whether you’re exploring the galleries on a scavenger hunt, participating in hands-on art activities in our courtyard, or enjoying our special selection of birthday treats, there is something to spark the imagination (and the sweet tooth) of every generation. Join us for this historic milestone.

All-Inclusive
Admission, snacks, and supplies are 100% free!

We can’t wait to celebrate forty years of art and memories with you!

Dress for Creativity
Remember to wear clothes you can get artfully dirty in. We will have limited aprons available.

Free event parking is available in designated lots.

Schneider Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schneider Museum of Art
5415526245
sma@sou.edu

Artist Group Info

sma@sou.edu
Schneider Museum of Art
555 Indiana Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5415526245
sma@sou.edu
https://sma.sou.edu/