3-Ball and Game Day
3-Ball and Game Day
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is hosting 3-Ball and Game Day
206 NW F St Grants Pass
We now have 3-Ball on Sat starting 10/31/2026
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28.
3-Ball $5 buy in for 5 rounds and Game day starts at 3pm.
Food and Drinks available for purchase.
Donations Welcome
Thank you
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
$5 buy in for 3-Ball
Every 8 weeks through Dec 26, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com