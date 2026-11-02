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3-Ball and Game Day

3-Ball and Game Day

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is hosting 3-Ball and Game Day
206 NW F St Grants Pass
We now have 3-Ball on Sat starting 10/31/2026
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28.
3-Ball $5 buy in for 5 rounds and Game day starts at 3pm.
Food and Drinks available for purchase.
Donations Welcome
Thank you

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
$5 buy in for 3-Ball
Every 8 weeks through Dec 26, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F St
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com