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2027 Southern Oregon Polar Plunge + 5K

2027 Southern Oregon Polar Plunge + 5K

Polar Plunge is your chance to step out of your comfort zone by jumping into an unforgettable experience that directly impacts the lives of Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) athletes.

When you participate in the Plunge and/or 5K Event, you directly support upwards of 5,000+ SOOR athletes across the state and in your community.

Rogue Valley Country Club
$60-100
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Special Olympics Oregon
541-841-6875
soplunge@soor.org
soor.org
Rogue Valley Country Club
2660 Hillcrest Road
Medford, Oregon 97504
(541) 772-5965
marketing@rvcc.com
https://www.rvcc.com/