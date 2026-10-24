2026 Spousal and Survivor Benefits Seminar
2026 Spousal and Survivor Benefits Seminar
All veterans and their families are invited to a free Spousal and Survivors Benefits seminar on November 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 3047 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. The keynote speaker is Mary Newman from Veterans Services Office. No registration is required and a lite lunch is provided.
Garden Valley Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Associates of Vietam Veterans of America Inc., Umpqua Valley Chapter 805
541-373-1030
avvaumpqua805@gmail.com
Garden Valley Church
3047 Garden Valley RoadRoseburg, Oregon 97471
7752405057
stuartanddawn@gmail.com