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2026 Spousal and Survivor Benefits Seminar

2026 Spousal and Survivor Benefits Seminar

All veterans and their families are invited to a free Spousal and Survivors Benefits seminar on November 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 3047 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. The keynote speaker is Mary Newman from Veterans Services Office. No registration is required and a lite lunch is provided.

Garden Valley Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Associates of Vietam Veterans of America Inc., Umpqua Valley Chapter 805
541-373-1030
avvaumpqua805@gmail.com
www.avva.org/benefits.html
Garden Valley Church
3047 Garden Valley Road
Roseburg, Oregon 97471
7752405057
stuartanddawn@gmail.com
www.avva.org/benefits.html