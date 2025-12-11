With Universal TK in full effect in California, private childcare providers worry about lost income

California fully implemented Universal Transitional Kindergarten at the start of the school year, requiring all public schools to offer what’s known as TK to 4-year-olds free of cost. Governor Gavin Newsom fought hard for the program after making early childhood education a cornerstone of his campaign.

But months into the state’s TK rollout, some private childcare providers told state lawmakers at a hearing in Sacramento this week they’ve experienced decreased enrollment, which is pinching their paychecks.

Ayde Jaime, a childcare provider in Kern County, said losing children to TK means less money in her pocket.

“There's nothing wrong with TK. I mean, they're getting the education they need, but we need to get more vouchers for these families in order for us to be able to get more children to take care of,” Jaime explained.

Research indicates TK has immense educational benefits and boosts school preparedness for young children. The universal program also aims to reduce the financial burden for families who pay thousands of dollars for childcare.

A report by the Public Policy Institute of California estimated that 70% of 4-year-olds in California would register for TK in fall 2025, some of them switching from paid childcare providers with parents opting for the free program.

Jaime said she works long and irregular hours, often without additional pay. Providers have long asked the state for more funding to supplement their wages.

But loss of business was a common concern expressed by the private childcare providers who traveled to Sacramento this week for an informational hearing on childcare costs.

“It’s really hard and complicated to manage those two things. Like, how do you bring more income now that you're losing more children?” said Paloma Corona, a caretaker from Los Angeles who attended the hearing.

“I feel like all of the family childcare providers are dealing with this right now, but we have to remind the school districts and other agencies that provide TK or other programs that we can [partner] with them,” Corona added.

Democratic Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters, who chairs the Assembly Select Committee on Childcare Costs, said lawmakers should find a way for TK and private childcare to complement each other and reduce gaps in care.

“We can’t choose between T-K and childcare, our families and our kids need both,” Aguiar-Curry said during the hearing.

Lawmakers and experts floated policy proposals to make the services work more cohesively. One included a bill that would require school districts to coordinate with private childcare providers.

In the meantime, Jaime said she’s trying to drum up more business on her own after losing children to TK this fall.

“I'm out there looking, passing out flyers and stuff, but I have to budget myself to less than what my spendings were,” Jaime said. “I mean, we have to see how are we going to make our food last a little bit longer, and not only for my family … it's for the daycare.”

