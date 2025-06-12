Dutch Bros is officially moving headquarters from Grants Pass to Arizona

A coffee company with deep roots in Oregon is moving its headquarters to Phoenix, Arizona.

Dutch Bros started as a coffee cart in Grants Pass more than 30 years ago and has grown into a national brand. The drive-thru coffee chain confirmed the move to Phoenix in an email on Wednesday. The Portland Business Journal first reported the news.

“To support the next phase of Dutch Bros’ growth, we’re relocating additional roles to our new Phoenix office and making strategic changes to the structure of several teams,” a company spokesperson said in a statement sent to OPB. “Bringing more people together will allow us to better serve our customers and crews across the country.”

The news comes a year and a half after company officials said they were moving much of their operations and support staff to Arizona.

Dutch Bros has gained a following for its sweet, caffeine-filled creations. While coffee drinks like flavored lattes remain on the company’s core menu, it also sells a line of energy drinks and blended beverages.

The signature blue and white coffee drive-thrus can now be found in over 15 states. But the company started expanding first in Oregon, moving to Eugene, Salem, Portland and other cities before growing outside the Northwest. The company said it will continue to support the “Southern Oregon community” through its foundation.

“Grants Pass is where our journey began, and it remains a vital part of our story,” the statement said. “Our original roasting facility and supporting functions will remain rooted in Grants Pass.”

