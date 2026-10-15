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3 children among dead in Bend school shooting, OPB sources say

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Joni Auden Land,
Troy BrynelsonCasey FrizzellDirk VanderHart
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:07 PM PDT
Silver Rail Elementary School, in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, where a shooting occurred at the school. Officials say there are multiple victims, including children.
Eleanor Moseman
/
OPB
Silver Rail Elementary School, in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, where a shooting occurred at the school. Officials say there are multiple victims, including children.

The shooting occurred at Silver Rail Elementary School. The suspected shooter died at the scene, according to police.

4:10 p.m. — Three children were killed in Thursday’s shooting at a Bend elementary school, three sources confirmed to OPB.

Police said earlier Thursday that the suspected shooter was killed at the scene. The total number of fatalities and injuries have not been officially confirmed by law enforcement.

All three sources OPB spoke to were close to the law enforcement investigation and requested anonymity because the information had not yet been made public.

A press briefing is set for 5:30 p.m.

2:45 p.m. — Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, told reporters at the scene that the shooting suspect was fatally shot.

Details about the suspected shooter’s death remained unclear, but Miller said that the suspect was “possibly” shot by a bystander.

Miller said that emergency dispatchers first received calls around 12:59 p.m. The caller reported a shot fired into a vehicle near Silver Rail Elementary School.

Officers first arrived around 1:02 p.m., Miller said. The shooter reportedly had entered the school and begun shooting.

First responders transported at least two people to an area hospital. Their conditions remain unclear, according to Miller.

2:20 p.m. — A Bend Police Department spokesperson confirmed multiple victims at Silver Rail Elementary School, including children.

According to the spokesperson, the status of the victims wasn’t yet clear. The spokesperson confirmed that the shooting suspect has died.

2:02 p.m. — Police in Bend said Thursday afternoon that they’re responding to reports of an active shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School.

The Bend-La Pine School District said on social media Thursday that there was an active lockdown at the school, and that police were on the scene.

A press release issued this afternoon says there is a large police presence in the area. The public should avoid the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, according to law enforcement officials, including the Oregon State Police and local agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Further details have not been released.

This story is developing and will be updated.
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Joni Auden Land
Joni Auden Land is a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. Her reporting comes to JPR through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
See stories by Joni Auden Land
Troy Brynelson
Troy Brynelson reports on Southwest Washington for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. His reporting comes to JPR from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
See stories by Troy Brynelson
Casey Frizzell
See stories by Casey Frizzell
Dirk VanderHart
Dirk VanderHart covers Oregon politics and government for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. His reporting comes to JPR through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
See stories by Dirk VanderHart
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