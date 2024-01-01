Amanda Peacher
Amanda Peacher has reported for Oregon Public Broadcasting and the Mountain West News Bureua, a collaboration of public media organizations in the Mountain West.
Oregon's Department of Justice has concluded that Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer did not act commit criminal acts by destroying public records and issuing handgun licenses to out-of-state residents.
An Idaho inmate sued the state to receive sex reassignment surgery and won. If she prevails in federal appeals court, she'll become the first inmate to receive the surgery through court order.
The Bureau of Land Management is offering people $1,000 if they’ll adopt a wild horse. The agency says more than 80,000 wild horses and burros are on rangelands across the West right now. The animals can damage rangeland and when their populations are high some of them starve.
About 2.5 million children in America are homeless. In Boise, Idaho, 14-year-old Caydden Zimmerman struggles with the anxieties of middle school while living in a homeless shelter.
The final report concluded that the there is insufficient evidence to prove that sheriff’s office staff engaged in criminal conduct related to inmate Edwin Mays' death.
President Trump's pardon of Oregon ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond generated mixed emotions. The Hammonds' arson conviction was at the heart of the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge.
When you hear about companies like REI or Patagonia, you might think about tents, rain jackets or hikers in puffy coats on a mountaintop. But how about...
Douglas County officials have released records from the investigation of the 2015 Umpqua Community College Shooting. Investigators concluded that the...
An average brewery uses seven gallons of water for every one gallon of beer brewed. All of the waste water from Bend's booming beer industry is straining the city's wastewater treatment system.
This year’s national event south of John Day in Oregon drew 13,120 campers — almost double the entire population of Grant County — much to the dismay of the Forest Service.
The Forest Service plan would create 137 miles of new trails specifically for off-highway vehicles.
In two weeks, thousands of peace-loving, free-spirited campers will descend on Oregon for the 2017 Rainbow Gathering in the Malheur National Forest.