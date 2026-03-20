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Historian talks about how Trump is forging a new world order

NPR
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:25 PM PDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian Daniel Immerwahr about how President Trump is forging a new world order through his foreign policy. Support NPR and hear every episode of Trump's Terms sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian Daniel Immerwahr about how President Trump is forging a new world order through his foreign policy. Support NPR and hear every episode of Trump's Terms sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.

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