Historian talks about how Trump is forging a new world order
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian Daniel Immerwahr about how President Trump is forging a new world order through his foreign policy. Support NPR and hear every episode of Trump's Terms sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian Daniel Immerwahr about how President Trump is forging a new world order through his foreign policy. Support NPR and hear every episode of Trump's Terms sponsor-free with NPR+. Sign up at plus.npr.org.
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