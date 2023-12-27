© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
2024 Tiny Desk Contest Announced!

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published December 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM PST

The Tiny Desk Contest is returning for its tenth year! NPR announced the launch of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest ahead of the contest open date to give entrants more time to prepare their submissions.

The Contest will be open for entries from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 10 AM ET through Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

Spread the word that the Tiny Desk Contest is opening January 23rd ... and get your submissions ready!

Information, rules and FAQ’s HERE!

We can’t wait to hear from JPR’s community artists!
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
