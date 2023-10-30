JPR Seeks Weekend News Host / Announcer

JPR is seeking a part time Weekend Host & Announcer. This position oversees JPR’s weekend operations and serves as a local host of NPR’s Weekend Edition, inserting local breaks into designated portions of the program. The employee needs to feel comfortable working in a live radio environment, have a clear and engaging speaking voice, and be an effective problem solver using a wide array of computer systems and technology.

The position is based at JPR's main studios, located on the campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.

Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) is a network of 23 public radio stations and 36 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. JPR is licensed to and operated by Southern Oregon University (SOU), whose main campus is located in Ashland, Oregon. JPR operates from a newly built state-of-the-art broadcast center on the SOU Ashland campus and also operates a satellite studio facility in the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California. JPR provides three fully separate, full-time program services and is an NPR member station.