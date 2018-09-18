Wed 8 AM | Oregon Health Authority Crafts Opioid Guidelines

Discussions of the opioid drug crisis often get well beyond the original reason for using the drugs: pain. People take Oxycontin and the other opioids, or did at first, because they were suffering with pain.

But the drugs turned out to be much more addictive than first thought. The Oregon Health Authority put out guidelines on prescribing opioids for chronic pain two years ago.

Now a task force is wrapping up work on guidelines for using opioids for acute pain. There is also a proposal under consideration to stop giving opioid prescriptions to Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) patients.

OHA staffers join us with details.

