Public Asked To Help Plan Future Trails At Cascade Head

People who care about a popular coastal headland near Lincoln City can help shape its future. There’s an open house Thursday in Lincoln City to discuss a sustainable trails plan for Cascade Head Scenic Research Area.

Cascade Head is the terminus of the Cascade Mountains at the edge of the continent. The headland looms north of Lincoln City and has native grasses, rare wildflowers and the Oregon silverspot butterfly. It features official and unofficial hiking trails. Hebo District Ranger Debi Wilkins says the area has become more popular.

“There’s a lot of people that recognize the beauty of this special place." says Wilkins, "And with the increase in use, there’s been some new challenges and opportunities that have emerged. And we just want to collect input on what people think about the situation out there.”

Wilkins says the Forest Service is working with other stakeholders in the vicinity of Cascade Head. That includes The Nature Conservancy, Camp Westwind, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, and Cascade Head Ranch.

The open house is Thursday from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City, OR 97367.

