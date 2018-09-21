Jade Bird JPR Live Session Friday, October 12th at Noon

On Friday, October 12th at Noon, JPR welcomes back Jade Bird for a JPR Live Session on Open Air.

Jade Bird is fast becoming one of the most exciting new British voices. With her debut EP and 2018's follow-up breakthrough single 'Lottery', Jade has won the hearts of people across the globe. She has already preformed on 'Later with Jools Holland', 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and at SXSW she won the Grulke Prize for upcoming talent which follows her win of the ANCHOR Award at the Reeperbahn Festival in 2017.

Since her last visit at JPR, Jade Bird was selected as one of NPR's 2018 Slingshot Artists - musicians destined for greatness and wider acclaim.

Twisting big themes of disillusionment, divorce, cheating, sorrow into the realities of an independent-minded, modern British 20-year-old, Jade's music transcends genre with a wealth of influence coming from everywhere and anywhere. Classic, contemporary, and a total breath of fresh air in the current musical landscape, Jade Bird is that rare, next-generation artist who appears as clued up on the past as she is determined to learn from its lessons: in control, sometimes in your face, and in possession of gifts beyond her years.

Tune in Friday, October 12th at Noon for a live session with Jade Bird on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."