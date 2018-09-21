Related Program: 
Open Air

Jade Bird JPR Live Session Friday, October 12th at Noon

By 3 hours ago

On Friday, October 12th at Noon, JPR welcomes back Jade Bird for a JPR Live Session on Open Air.

Jade Bird is fast becoming one of the most exciting new British voices. With her debut EP and 2018's follow-up breakthrough single 'Lottery', Jade has won the hearts of people across the globe. She has already preformed on 'Later with Jools Holland', 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and at SXSW she won the Grulke Prize for upcoming talent which follows her win of the ANCHOR Award at the Reeperbahn Festival in 2017.

Since her last visit at JPR, Jade Bird was selected as one of NPR's 2018 Slingshot Artists - musicians destined for greatness and wider acclaim.

Twisting big themes of disillusionment, divorce, cheating, sorrow into the realities of an independent-minded, modern British 20-year-old, Jade's music transcends genre with a wealth of influence coming from everywhere and anywhere. Classic, contemporary, and a total breath of fresh air in the current musical landscape, Jade Bird is that rare, next-generation artist who appears as clued up on the past as she is determined to learn from its lessons: in control, sometimes in your face, and in possession of gifts beyond her years.

Tune in Friday, October 12th at Noon for a live session with Jade Bird on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Tags: 
JPR Live Sessions
JPR Music

Related Content

Terry Robb Live Session Friday, September 28th at Noon

By Sep 14, 2018
Photo courtesy of NiaSounds

On Friday, September 28th, JPR will broadcast a live session with Portland blues-guitarist Terry Robb on Open Air.

Patrick Sweany Live Session Friday, October 5th at Noon

By Sep 14, 2018

On Friday, October 5th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Patrick Sweany on Open Air. 

JPR Live Session: Charley Crockett

By ago

Growing up with a single mother in San Benito, Texas, the hometown of Tejano star Freddy Fender, was not easy for blues singer Charley Crockett. Hitchhiking across the country exposed Crockett to the street life at a young age, following in the footsteps of his relative, American folk hero Davy Crockett, who also lived a wild life on the American frontier. After train hopping across the country, singing on the streets for change in New Orleans French Quarter, playing in New York City subway cars and performing across Texas, California, and everywhere in between, Crockett set off to travel the world and lived on the streets of Paris for a year before wandering in Spain, Morocco, and Northern Africa.

JPR Live Session: Jade Bird

By Dec 15, 2017

Something American is the debut of an impossibly confident artist and a distinctive new voice. With the powerful impact of a full album and the fine nuance of a novel, these five songs reveal a songwriter who emphasizes melodic craft and emotional subtlety, a singer willing to push her instrument as far as it will go, a personality defined by its contradictions: sharp-witted yet vulnerable, dead-serious yet often drop-dead funny, young but incredibly wise.