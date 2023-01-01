© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stream URLs & Media Players

Direct URLs for JPR web streams:

To listen using a media player:

  1. Open your preferred media player
    1. Real Player: File → Open
    2. iTunes: Advanced → Open Audio Stream
    3. Windows Media Player: File → Open URL
  2. Copy a Stream URL from above and paste into the URL field on your media player. Click OK. The stream should open and begin to play.