Stream URLs & Media Players
Direct URLs for JPR web streams:
- Classics & News - MP3 • https://jpr-ice.streamguys1.com/jpr-classics
- Classics & News - Windows • https://jpr-ice.streamguys1.com/jpr-classics.xspf
- Rhythm & News - MP3 • https://jpr-ice.streamguys1.com/jpr-rhythm
- Rhythm & News - Windows • https://jpr-ice.streamguys1.com/jpr-rhythm.xspf
- News & Information - MP3 • https://jpr-ice.streamguys1.com/jpr-news
- News & Information - Windows • https://jpr-ice.streamguys1.com/jpr-news.xspf
To listen using a media player:
- Open your preferred media player
- Real Player: File → Open
- iTunes: Advanced → Open Audio Stream
- Windows Media Player: File → Open URL
- Copy a Stream URL from above and paste into the URL field on your media player. Click OK. The stream should open and begin to play.