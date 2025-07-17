Archaeologists uncover a difficult past of Native American mission schools

Methodist missionary Jason Lee's 1836 arrival in the Willamette Valley marked the beginning of a new period of evangelization and colonialism towards Native Americans in modern-day Oregon. This work included establishing a series of schools designed to instill Euro-American religious and cultural values on Native children.

One of those schools was the Oregon Mission Indian Manual Labor Training School, opened in 1842 and closed in 1844 on what is today Willamette University's campus. Now, a new archaeological project is aiming to locate the site and recover artifacts to provide more information about its history.

Host Chelsea Rose is joined by Kimberli Fitzgerald, archaeologist for the City of Salem, and Briece Edwards, historic preservation manager for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.