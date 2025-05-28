© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

After a major obstacle, full speed ahead for Ashland teacher/cyclist

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:58 AM PDT

When you grow up fiercely independent, it's not an easy thing to ask for help. But Wendy Werthaiser was forced to start asking for help when she began losing her eyesight. Blindness did slow her down, but barely. She still teaches school in Ashland and continues her athletic pursuits, including some really fast bicycling, aboard a tandem with a partner.

Wendy tells her own story in the latest edition of Stories from the Hearth, our joint project with The Hearth, an Ashland-based storytelling nonprofit. Wendy talks of her special blend of fearlessness and vulnerability.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Natalie Golay is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Mike Green hosts the show.
