Fri 9 AM | Eureka homeless law; Del Norte dairy farm sued; Postal workers protest privatization
The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:
- Proposed homeless ordinance packs Eureka City Council hearing
- Class action lawsuit launched against a dairy farm in Del Norte County
- Postal Workers and their supporters are protesting against the threat of privatization of the institution, which is as old as the United States itself