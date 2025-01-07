Tues 9:40 | Former Jackson County District Attorney looks back ... and ahead

Jackson County swore in its new District Attorney, Patrick Green, on Jan 6. The outgoing DA, Beth Heckert, had served in that role since 2012 when she was elected. She decided not to run for re-election in 2024.

Throughout her career and tenure as DA, Beth Heckert oversaw a variety of cases, as well as major statewide legislative changes. JPR's Jane Vaughan recently spoke with Heckert about her time as DA, changes over the years, and what's next on the horizon for her.