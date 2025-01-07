Tues 9:40 | Former Jackson County District Attorney looks back ... and ahead

© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
The Jefferson Exchange

Former Jackson County District Attorney looks back ... and ahead

By Jane Vaughan
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:18 PM PST
Retired Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert
JPR Reporter Jane Vaughan
Retired Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert

Jackson County swore in its new District Attorney, Patrick Green, on Jan 6. The outgoing DA, Beth Heckert, had served in that role since 2012 when she was elected. She decided not to run for re-election in 2024.

Throughout her career and tenure as DA, Beth Heckert oversaw a variety of cases, as well as major statewide legislative changes. JPR's Jane Vaughan recently spoke with Heckert about her time as DA, changes over the years, and what's next on the horizon for her.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
