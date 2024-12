It’s a dilemma a lot writers of face: You’ve written a book, but you know it’s a little rough. You think it might need an editor’s eye before you send it out to agents or publishers.

But what kind of editor?

How do you find one?

And how much will it cost you?

In the latest episode of The Writer’s Dish, host Amy Miller and editor Scout Cox dish on what freelance editors do . . . and why you might need one.