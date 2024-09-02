© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:25 | Support for green spaces in California schoolyards

Published September 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Children are more susceptible to the impacts of high temperatures and climate change. CAL FIRE recently announced $27 million in additional funding for a program that hopes to help alleviate that impact.

The Green Schoolyard grant program provides funding for nonprofit childcare centers in California to plant trees, convert pavement to green spaces, and complete other projects to help improve the wellbeing of California children. We speak with Julia Gowin and Walter Passmore from CAL FIRE about the program.

