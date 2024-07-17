© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:40 | Not just for skipping: appreciating rocks with Crater Rock Museum

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

As a society, we're deeply invested in rocks and minerals, whether we realize it or not. From engagement and wedding rings, and many others kinds of jewelry, to building materials, countertops, landscaping, and just the fun of skipping rocks across a lake, we seem to be obsessed with rocks, minerals and gems.

Crater Rock Museum in Central Point boasts one of the finest displays of gems, minerals, rocks, and fossils on the West Coast. Crater Rock Museum Board Member Jim Bosley and Museum Curator Jillian Kettley join the JX to chat about the wonders of rocks, minerals, gems and fossils... and what we can learn from them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
