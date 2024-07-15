Tue 9:40 | Former Ashlander exorcises demons of abuse in a memoir

Claudia Chotzen has lived in several places, but she also lived for a time outside of her own body. That's how she describes the way she coped with sexual abuse in her childhood.

It was a deep, dark family secret, one Chotzen brings into the light in her book The Dark Room: A Memoir of Triumph. Claudia Chotzen is a former resident of Ashland, and she'll present her book at an event at Bloomsbury Books on July 17th.

We get a preview in her conversation on the JX.