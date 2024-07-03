© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Independence Day | Why we move around the planet

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 3, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Maybe it won't stop the debate over the proper protection of our southern border, but it helps to have some context. And here's some: humans, like most animals, migrate. We go where there's water and food and a chance to live a relatively comfortable and stable life.

It's been true for human history, as Parag Khanna points out in his book Move: The Forces Uprooting Us. The book gives an overview of the forces that produce migration; past, present, and future. We present a re-run of our 2021 interview with the author, as an Independence Day gift.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
