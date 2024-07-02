© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Formerly homeless people weigh in on Grants Pass decision

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM PDT

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson will make it easier for cities to move homeless people along, and penalize them when they don't move. Further details have to be worked out in the courts, but that's the basic effect.

The ruling provides relief to cities and frustration for the advocates of homeless people, including WRAP, the Western Regional Advocacy Project. Executive Director Paul Boden is an outspoken advocate, with some homelessness in his own past. We get his take on the ruling, along with thoughts from Helen Cruz, who was homeless in Grants Pass for five years.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
