Tue 9 AM | Rogue Valley photographer creates an album of homeless people

Jacksonville's Chan Bush is spending his days enjoying retirement, mostly. But his long career as a photographer trained his eye to notice things, like the large numbers of people sleeping on the streets of our communities.

Bush decided to talk to some of them, and take their pictures, and that led to a book,The Homeless: A Living Gallery of Hope. People living on the streets in both Oregon and California tell their own stories in the book, with no editing from the guy holding the camera.

Chan Bush visited the JX studio to talk about his project, and the wealth of knowledge he gained from people who have little material wealth.

