Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Rogue Valley photographer creates an album of homeless people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Jacksonville's Chan Bush is spending his days enjoying retirement, mostly. But his long career as a photographer trained his eye to notice things, like the large numbers of people sleeping on the streets of our communities.

Bush decided to talk to some of them, and take their pictures, and that led to a book,The Homeless: A Living Gallery of Hope. People living on the streets in both Oregon and California tell their own stories in the book, with no editing from the guy holding the camera.

Chan Bush visited the JX studio to talk about his project, and the wealth of knowledge he gained from people who have little material wealth.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
