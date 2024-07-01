© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Eugene-based HOPE Community Corporation plans to crank up prefab home manufacturing

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Oregon needs homes, there's general agreement on that point. And the need is just that much more urgent, because of the thousands of homes lost in just a few days in the September 2020 fires.

HOPE Community Corporation--HOPE for Housing Options Production Enterprise--set up shop in a vacant factory space in Eugene. The plan: to produce prefabricated manufactured homes, with a goal of four completed homes rolling out every day.

Terry McDonald, who guided St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County into multiple efforts to help people needing homes, is the founder of HOPE Community Corporation. He talks about the progress toward that goal of cranking out the homes.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team