Tue 9:25 | Eugene-based HOPE Community Corporation plans to crank up prefab home manufacturing

Oregon needs homes, there's general agreement on that point. And the need is just that much more urgent, because of the thousands of homes lost in just a few days in the September 2020 fires.

HOPE Community Corporation--HOPE for Housing Options Production Enterprise--set up shop in a vacant factory space in Eugene. The plan: to produce prefabricated manufactured homes, with a goal of four completed homes rolling out every day.

Terry McDonald, who guided St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County into multiple efforts to help people needing homes, is the founder of HOPE Community Corporation. He talks about the progress toward that goal of cranking out the homes.

