Wed 9 AM | Ramping up hands-on high school through Team Oregon Build

College is not for everyone, and a high school education geared to preparing for college is likewise not for all students. Federal and state laws in Oregon have expanded the number of career and technical education

(CTE) programs offered in high schools in recent years. Now schools in Southwest Oregon are taking another step, with the creation of Team Oregon Build. A grant shared by Lane Education Service District and Southern Oregon ESD will train CTE teachers to teach hands-on construction projects to their students.

We get details on the TOB projects and the overall vision, in a chat with Karla Clark at SOESD and Jesse Quinn at Lane Workforce Partnership.

