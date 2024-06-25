© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Presidential face-offs and other early summer media events examined here

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

It's a media spectacle and a competition unlike any other, two giants going at it in the arena. No, not Yankees vs Mets, but the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. It is far earlier in the year than usual, and some aspects of the debate format have changed.

We take up this and other media happenings with the resumption of our Signals & Noise podcast.

Two of our regulars return: Erik Palmer and Chris Lucas from Southern Oregon University's Communication faculty.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
