Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Analysis of the analysis: The week's news, revisited

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The case of the former nurse accused of substituting tap water for fentanyl at a Medford hospital continues to provide new revelations, including the possibility that more people were affected than first thought.

That's among the stories JPR News covered in the week spring slides into summer. There's plenty more going on, including a hike in fire danger as temperatures climb.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann assembles the reporting staff for a new lookback, in The Debrief.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
