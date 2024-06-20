Fri 9 AM | Analysis of the analysis: The week's news, revisited

The case of the former nurse accused of substituting tap water for fentanyl at a Medford hospital continues to provide new revelations, including the possibility that more people were affected than first thought.

That's among the stories JPR News covered in the week spring slides into summer. There's plenty more going on, including a hike in fire danger as temperatures climb.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann assembles the reporting staff for a new lookback, in The Debrief.

