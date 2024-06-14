Mon 9 AM | Why Jackson County called out an Oregon state agency

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
The Jefferson Exchange

Why Jackson County called out an Oregon state agency

Published June 14, 2024

A couple of facts are indisputable:
1) Jackson County suffered greatly from the fires of early September 2020, and
2) Hard-hit communities are still rebuilding.

Where things get complicated is in the process of rebuilding, and the federal government put a lot of money into that. But the state of Oregon distributes the money, through OHCS, Oregon Housing and Community Services. And the agency and Jackson County leaders have crossed swords over rebuilding money and processes of late, with county commissioners requesting an audit of OHCS's processes.

Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterrer talks to us about the finer points of the disagreement.

