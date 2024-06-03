© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | How the latest horror movies flip the scripts in favor of women

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:55 PM PDT

We interrupt the regular broadcasts of Underground History to bring you a horror movie.

No kidding, our regular partnership with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology is not always about digging in the dirt for evidence of human occupation. This time around, host Chelsea Rose delves into horror movies, and how over time they are taking on a feminist hue. The guests are Johanna Isaacson, who wrote the book Stepford Daughters: Weapons for Feminists in Contemporary Horror, and Suzanne Keilly, the screenwriter for the 2021 remake of Slumber Party Massacre.

Both guests discuss the flipping of the conventional scripts in the horror genre, turning the people who were once victims into more empowered characters.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
