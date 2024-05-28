© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | USDA rebrands its summer feeding of children as 'SUN Programs'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Roughly 30 million American children get meals at school for free, or at least at a reduced price. So the end of the school year disconnects kids from the places and programs that keep them fed.

Summer food programs for young people abound, and the federal government just revamped its program under the banner of SUN Programs: Summer Nutrition Programs for Kids. The branding is extensive, including SUN Bucks, SUN Meals, and more. Cindy Long, the Administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, joins us with details of the offerings.

